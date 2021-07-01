Juniata, Nebraska resident Larry Lester Hasenkamp, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home.
Private family services and burial will be held at a later date in Lyons. Memorials may be given to the family c/o Gene Hasenkamp, 419 Flannery Avenue, Cambridge, NE 69022. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born on November 29, 1947, to Viola (Pagels) and Lester Hasenkamp. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1965. After graduation, he went to Omaha to a technical school to be a mechanic. Larry entered the Army in 1968, while in the Army he served in Vietnam and later in Germany.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcy; and brother Randy.
Survivors include his siblings, Lynn Hasenkamp of Lyons, Gene Hasenkamp of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews.
