Larry L. Klein 83, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Family Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. Pastor Glenda Pearson will be officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Wolbach Community Center.
Visitation will be from 1 – 5 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation or the Donor’s Choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Larry was born on July 29, 1938 to Floyd & Mildred (Kyhn) Klein on the farm near Dannevirke, Nebraska.
He was an only child, as his mother passed away when he was only one. His father married Mildred Hurlbert when he was three years old. Larry attended rural schools in Howard County, graduating from Elba High School. He entered the U.S. Navy on July 27, 1956 and was honorably discharged on July 28, 1959. He married Jeanette A. Ryan on September 1, 1962 in Wolbach. They lived in St. Paul where Larry worked for Clayton Peterson Motors. The family moved to Hastings in 1971 where Larry became a self-employed truck driver. He retired in 2006.
Larry retired some years ago and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that also enjoyed their yard. His greatest enjoyment in life was watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He will be missed by his wife, Jeanette of Hastings; son, Rex Klein of Grand Island; daughter, Donella (Scott) VonDerfecht of Hastings; grandchildren, Danny (Lindsay) Ground of Kenesaw, Deidra (Bailey) Peters of Juniata, Dusty Augustin of Hastings; step-grandson, Eric VonDerfecht of Ft. Collins, CO; and six great-grandchildren, Lane, Avery, Caleb, Conner, Kaydence, and Maverick.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother.
Online condolences to the family can be made at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.