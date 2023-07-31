Hastings, Nebraska, resident Larry W. Kelley, 81, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Nebraska, at a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. August 7, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Larry’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
