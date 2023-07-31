Hastings, Nebraska, resident Larry W. Kelley, 81, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Nebraska, at a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. August 7, at the funeral home.