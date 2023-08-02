Hastings, Nebraska, resident Larry W. Kelley, 81, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Larry was born February 2, 1942, in Evansville, Indiana, to Charles C. Kelley and Margaret J. Kelley. When he was 2 years old his father married Ester L. Robertson.
Larry graduated from Littleton High School Class of 1960. He attended Western Nebraska Community College where he studied radio broadcasting.
Larry married Viola Pearl Condry on February 4, 1967, in Denver, Colorado.
Larry is survived by his three daughters, Cheri (Jeff) Ourada of Franklin, NE, Tanya “Tink” (David) Montgomery of Scottsbluff, NE, and Trina Kelley of Hastings; 12 grandchildren, Steven Montgomery (Bailey Bollig), Jason Pierce, Daniel (Cortney) Pierce, Tanya (Rick) Lockwood, Trista (Jovey) Olena, Nickole (David) Sheldon, Anthony Pierce, Michael Pierce, Jaissa Pierce (Mark Harris), Catana (Caleb) Kidd, Quincey Brown, and DJ Rice; 42 great-grandchildren; 1 soon-to-be great-great-granddaughter.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife; his parents; his halfbrother, Lonny Kelley; grandson, Johnathan Kelley; and 3 great-grandchildren, Bentley, Emilia, and Cruz Pierce.
