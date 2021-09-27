Hebron, Nebraska resident LaRue Wulfekoetter, 78, passed away on September 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Price Funeral Home in Hebron. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hebron.

Price Funeral Home of Hebron is caring for the family.

