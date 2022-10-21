Red Cloud, Nebraska resident Laura L. Hamilton, 59, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Gathering of Family and Friends starting at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is taking care of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Laura was born May 30, 1963, in Twentynine Palms, California, the daughter of Virgil and Judy (Wichern) Stenka. She married Daniel Hamilton in January of 1984, they later divorced. Laura graduated with honors from Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska in 1996, with a degree in Human Resources. She was a Boy Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Troop Leader when her children were young along with teaching Sunday School at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska. Laura enjoyed crafts and sewing. She cherished caring for her family and their friends, always ready to help and counsel anyone that needed it.
Laura is survived by her children, Benjamin (Ashley) Hamilton of Blue Hill, NE and Bobbi-Jo Adams of Red Cloud, NE; grandchildren, Teagan, Brayden, Ryler, Lily, Sophyra, and Judy; honorary children, Amanda (Shannon) Keiffer-Rose and Clinton Stenka; brothers, Roy Stenka of Omaha, NE and Jim (Cheri) Stenka of Nelson, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Stenka; mother and stepfather, Judy and Robert Brown; and sister, Wanda.
