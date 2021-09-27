Sutton, Nebraska resident Laurence Edmund Ulmer, 84, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton, NE.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be a viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Federated Church, Lung Cancer research or Dementia research.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Services will be live-streamed from the Sutton Federated Church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011598077854.
