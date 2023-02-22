Hastings, Nebraska resident Laurence H. “Butch” Sowers, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Hill. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.