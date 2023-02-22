Hastings, Nebraska resident Laurence H. “Butch” Sowers, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Hill. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Butch’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Butch was born June 1, 1935, in Atchison, KS to John and Mary (Goldt) Sowers. He graduated from Hastings High School. Butch served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at the Debus Baking Company in Hastings, NE where he met Goldie Duesterhoeft. They wed in 1955; she preceded him in death in 1967. Butch retired from Metz Baking Company in 1994.
Butch was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was active in the local VFW organization. Butch served on the committee for the Adams County Veterans Memorial project. He enjoyed time with family telling jokes, golf, bowling, cowboy action shoots, and firearms in general.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Mary; stepmother, Blanche (Hatcher) Sowers; sisters, Sandra and Sharon; and brothers, Kenneth and John Jr.
Butch is survived by his brother, Alvin Sowers, Sr.; sister, Andrea (Sowers) Fisher; one niece; and five nephews.
