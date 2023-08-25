Laurie J. (Aschenbrenner) Swanson, activities director, avid golfer, lover of all animals, and fashionista, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.
Laurie was born to Reuben & Betty (Barth) Aschenbrenner on August 20, 1950 in Denver, CO. and immediately dubbed “our favorite child”. Their love, support, and caring for Laurie knew no bounds.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Glenn R. Swanson.
She is survived by her proudest accomplishment, her daughter, Lynné (Truesdale) Workman and husband Bren Workman.
She took extreme pride in her two grandchildren Brandon (spouse Logan) Workman of Seattle, WA, and Alex Workman of Omaha, NE.
Additionally, she is survived by her sister Liz (spouse Lyle) Hood of Alamosa, CO; her brothers, Bill Aschenbrenner of Alamosa, CO and Van (spouse Melanie) Aschenbrenner of Edgar, NE; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Laurie’s employment history was standard. Bank Trust officer, branch office administrator, and purchasing agent for the Rio Grande Railroad.
While her employment was standard, her extra curricular activities weren’t. Everything Laurie enjoyed, she did it harder than anyone else. Golf, bowling, exercise, cycling, volunteering, cooking for friends & family, cleaning, arguing, and loving.
Her regrets were few but include drinking too much German wine in 1970-something, not training her faithful dog Opie to detect cancer, and no video evidence of her prowess on the golf course or at the slots.
Although hers was a less-than-average lifespan, Laurie did not live an average life. She traveled where she wanted, laughed inappropriately at every chance, learned what she wanted to, and most of all loved (almost) everyone she met.
There will be a private family celebration of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.