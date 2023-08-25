Laurie J. (Aschenbrenner) Swanson, activities director, avid golfer, lover of all animals, and fashionista, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Laurie was born to Reuben & Betty (Barth) Aschenbrenner on August 20, 1950 in Denver, CO. and immediately dubbed “our favorite child”. Their love, support, and caring for Laurie knew no bounds.

Tags