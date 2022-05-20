LaVaughn J. Simpson, 89, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at the Red Cloud Bible Church with Jeff Ord officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the family present Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Memorials are suggested to the Human Society.
