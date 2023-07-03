LaVern Hamik

Hastings, Nebraska, resident LaVern E. Hamik, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazku officiating. Burial will be following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.