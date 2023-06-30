Hastings, Nebraska resident Lavern Hamik passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.
Services are pending.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 5:54 pm
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
