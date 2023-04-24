Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laverna Rae Epp, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, NE.

Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating. The inurnment will be at the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium.