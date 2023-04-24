Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laverna Rae Epp, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, NE.
Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating. The inurnment will be at the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Hastings Public School Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Laverna’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.