Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laverna R. Epp, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
