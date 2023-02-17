Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Laverna Rae Epp, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, NE.
Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating.
The inurnment will be at the Saint Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Public School Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Laverna’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Laverna was born July 27, 1936, in Clearwater, NE, to Roger and Olive (Swan) Larson. She graduated from Buffalo High School in Wyoming, attended Chadron State College, and received a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College in elementary education.
Laverna married Rodney Robert “Rod” Epp on May 26, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2021.
Laverna taught school at Longfellow Elementary in Hastings. She was a member of P.E.O. and the League of Women Voters.
Laverna enjoyed spending her time volunteering at St. Mark’s, reading with her book club, and traveling to visit her children and grandchildren.
Laverna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Robert “Rod” Epp; and her brothers.
Survivors include children and spouses, Tamie and Jaime Tvrdik of Dixon, CA, Anna and Jeff Fraser of New Bern, NC, Jana and Don Watt of Chadron; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.