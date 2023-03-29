LaVona B. Murphy, 94, of Hastings passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home.
Celebration of Life services are scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Elks Club in Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Valley Cemetery, North Shore Church of Hastings, or Ministry in Motion of Hastings.
