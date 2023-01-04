LaVona B. Murphy, 94, of Hastings passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to Debbie Kennedy, 1310 North Laird Ave. Hastings NE 68901
Memorials are suggested to Blue Valley Cemetery, North Shore Church of Hastings, or Ministry in Motion of Hastings.
LaVona was born on November 22, 1928 at Pauline, Nebraska to Onno and Beulah (Brown) Valentine. She grew up in Pauline and Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1945.
She was united in marriage to Edward J. Murphy on November 22, 1945 at the First United Methodist Church in Hastings. The couple resided in Hastings where she was employed by Phillips Smart Shop and Gibson’s. She also worked as a receptionist for the Children and Adolescent Clinic and Dr. Tom Tonniges for 20 years. LaVona and Edward also lived in Grand Island, Nebraska for 4 years where she was in charge of the Valentine Motel.
She attended North Shore Assembly of God Church in Hastings. She loved to shop and attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She shared her birthday with Mickey Mouse and therefore collected his memorabilia. She also loved Husker football.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Allen, Debbie (Milt) Kennedy, and Pam Murphy; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and nephew Don (JoAnn) Fischer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, and two sisters, Betty June Whipple, and Wanda Valentine.
