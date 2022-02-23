Lawrence Fay Colburn, the son of Fay and Helen (Preissler) Colburn, was born at Harvard, Nebraska, on August 10, 1938, and passed away at Kearney, Nebraska, on February 22, 2022, at the age of 83.
He grew up on the family farm south of Giltner. Larry attended Giltner Public School and graduated from Giltner High School in 1955. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force in the 53rd Tactical Fighter Squadron in Germany from November 1956 to July 1960 before being honorably discharged.
On December 30, 1961, he was married to Esther Martin at Kearney, NE. They farmed the family farm south of Giltner. They had four children. Esther passed away on November 28, 2020.
Larry was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther; brother, Roger Colburn; grandson, Aaron Wieczorek and great-grandson, Mason Taylor.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his 4 children, Veronica Wieczorek of Grand Island, Victoria (Joseph) Kathman of Juniata, Vincent (Tricia) Colburn of Aurora and Vernice Colburn of Aurora; grandchildren, Amy (Aaron) Wieczorek-Basl of Grand Island, Laura (Dustin) Salber of Grand Island, Miranda (Frank) Bright of Lincoln, Danelle (Chris) Weigel of Hays, KS, Heather Pettie of Phoenix, AZ, Kayla (Brandon) Taylor of Hays, KS, Jessica (Shyia) Colburn of Jamestown, ND, Katelyn Colburn of Grand Island, Landon Colburn of Aurora, Rebecca Johnson of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Parker, and Garrett Salber, Braden Wiegel, Charlotte Taylor, August and Autumn Cable, and Axel Basl. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth (Ann) Colburn of Giltner; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Most of Giltner, Margaret Wermeskerch of Hastings and Theresa (Rodney) White of Giltner and many other relatives and close friends.
