Hastings, Nebraska resident Lawrence G. “Larry” Martenson, 67, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Celebration of Life and visitation with family present will be 3-6 p.m. with remembrances and time of sharing beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 3, at Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. Military honors will be held by Hastings Military Honor Guard at 3:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born January 15, 1954, in Kearney, NE to Edwin J. & Dorothea (Bolt) Martenson. He graduated from Axtell High School and attended Central Community College in Construction Science. Larry served in the U.S. Navy from August 21, 1972 to March 5, 1975. He married Pearlene Berg on March 17, 1979, in Onawa, IA. Larry was a construction worker with Golden Triangle/Connors in Hastings.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Martenson.
Survivors include his wife, Pearlene Martenson of Hastings; daughter, Melissa Berg of Nampa, ID; son and spouse, Jason and Megan Martenson of Springfield; grandchildren, Jordan Martenson, Davis Martenson; siblings and spouses, Roger and Karen Warford of Hastings, Albert Martenson of Kearney, Alice and Melvin Williamson of Kenesaw; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.