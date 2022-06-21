Former Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Leah L. Harms, 98, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 27, at the United Church of Christ in Clay Center with Pastor Ethan Feistner officiating. Interment will follow at the Clay Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.