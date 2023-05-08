Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leamond D. “Lee” Maendele, 70, passed away on May 5, 2023, at home.
His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:16 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Leamond D. “Lee” Maendele, 70, passed away on May 5, 2023, at home.
His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile.
Despite the pain, Lee came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Lee was born on September 29, 1952, to Elnora and Harry Maendele in Marysville, KS. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1970.
He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Lee served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975.
Lee married Julie Eickmann on August 27, 1977; they were blessed with two sons, Brandon and Benjamin.
He retired from Kully Pipe and Steel after 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved spending time at the lake house. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He loved his family, grandkids, and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Delmar Eickmann.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Julie; sons, Benjamin and Brandon (Sarah); grandchildren, Nolan, Nash, and Nora; sister, Carlene (Bob) Schneider and family; mother-in-law, Florence Eickmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cindy and Dave Montague and family, Kurt and Deb Eickmann and family; along with many special friends.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military honors by the Hastings Honor Guard will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Lee’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.