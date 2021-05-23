Lee Ann Davidson, 66, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home in Blue Hill.
Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. Burial will be in the Cloverton Cemetery in rural Bladen.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Lee Ann (Kuper) Davidson was born on February 19, 1955, to Linn H. and Isabell L. (Fahrenwald) Kuper in Fairbury, Nebraska. Lee attended Fairbury High School and graduated in 1973.
She married Robert G. Stewart in June 1972, and they divorced in 1984.
Lee graduated from Central Community College-Hastings in 1986. Lee married Allen “Ollie” R. Davidson on October 22, 1988, at his home near Blue Hill.
She had worked at Monfort and Conagra and then for USDA in Kearney, where she retired from in 2011.
Lee had a beautiful smile and loved to make people laugh. Lee loved animals and all of her nieces and nephews.
Lee enjoyed having her nephews, Scott and Jason, out at the farm during the summer and they would help Ollie cut thistles.
Lee, Ollie and her sister, Carlene, would take trips to Colorado, South Dakota and Las Vegas. Lee is survived by her sister, Carlene Kuper of Blue Hill, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
