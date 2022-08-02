Hastings, Nebraska resident Lee E. Lindeen Sr., 90, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, NE.
Private Family Graveside and Committal Service with Military Honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 6, with Pastor Mel Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Butler Volland Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lee was born July 27, 1932, to Albin E. and Ellen (Odell) Lindeen near Baileyville, KS. He attended school at Seneca, KS where he grew up. During the Korean War, Lee served in the U.S. Air Force from December 1951 to December 1955 with his longest service at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix AZ. On May 20, 1955, he married Alma Jean Eakins in Phoenix, AZ. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad on December 21, 1990, after 39 years of service. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Marysville KS, Fairbury NE, Hastings NE, and Omaha NE. Lee was a member of the North Shore Assembly of God and the American Legion.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma Jean Lindeen; an infant grandson, Skyler Lindeen, and six brothers.
Lee is survived by five children and their spouses, Lee Jr. & Karen Lindeen of Castle Rock, CO, Ann & Barry Wood of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Ilene Yurk of Hastings, NE, Amy & Mike Moul of Kenesaw, NE, Tim & Angie Lindeen of Lincoln, NE; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & other extended family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.