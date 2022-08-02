Hastings, Nebraska resident Lee E. Lindeen Sr., 90, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, NE.

Private Family Graveside and Committal Service with Military Honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 6, with Pastor Mel Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 5, at Butler Volland Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Military Honor Guard. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.