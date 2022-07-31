Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lee E. Lindeen Sr., 90, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Lee E. Lindeen Sr., 90, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.