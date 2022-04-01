Sutton, Nebraska, resident Lee E. Nelson, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 4, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4, at the Ong Cemetery in Ong, NE. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m., with the family present from 3-5 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Federated Church in Sutton, NE.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Lee was born on October 23, 1928, to Emil and Winnifred (Vickers) Nelson. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1946.
On August 16, 1950, he married Dorothy Miller of Geneva and three children were born: Ron, Merle, and Kay.
Lee and Dorothy enjoyed living on the farm, traveling, square dancing, and visiting with friends and family.
Lee was a NC+ dealer and sold certified seed for years.
He loved to collect old Allis tractors and antique cars. Lee always looked forward to the tractor drive and parade at Old Trusty Days.
He operated the combine during harvest and finished the last field on his 93rd birthday.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Wilma Miller; nephew, Stanley Miller; and multiple aunts and uncles.
Lee is survived by his son, Ron (Danalee) Nelson; son, Merle (Joan) Nelson; daughter, Kay Nelson; granddaughter, Ciji (Marc) Almager; grandson, Alan Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary Riley; nieces, nephews, and friends.
