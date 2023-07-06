Hastings, Nebraska, resident LeeAnn E. Schutte, 76, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at her daughter’s home with family by her side.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at New York Avenue Congregational Church in Hastings with Pastor Steve Markle officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.
A book signing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
LeeAnn was born May 24, 1947, in Hastings to Merlin and Muriel (Fraka) Luben. She was raised in Oak, NE, and moved to Hastings in 1965.
LeeAnn was married to Dan Hamilton, James Karash and Vincent Schutte.
LeeAnn’s last employment was at the Hastings Regional Center as a med-tech. She was a member of New York Avenue Congregational Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, bingo and attending the children’s and grandkids’ activities.
LeeAnn E. Schutte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Schutte; granddaughter, Sarah Warnock; and brother, Gary Luben.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Coleena and Robert Warnock of Hastings; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kimberly Karash of Hastings; grandchildren, Dominic Quaintance, Cydnee Karash, Jayne Karash, Kat Karash, Reiley Daigle; great-grandchildren, Asher Norton, Journee Jones, Elizabeth Rose; and brother, Dean Luben of Oak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.