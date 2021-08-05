Lenore G. Weber, 79, of Guide Rock, Nebraska died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. at Grace Community E-Free Church in Superior, Nebraska with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Holdrege.
Visitation will 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to service time at the church.
