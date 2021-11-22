Sutton, Nebraska, resident Leoma R. Sisel, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 4 days.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. A luncheon will be served by the Emmanuel Church Ladies in the basement of the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Reformed Church or the Sutton Christian School both in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Leoma Ruth (Boehler) Sisel was born on May 17, 1935, to William and Vera (Fuehrer) Boehler in rural Sutton. She lived in the Sutton area her entire life. She received her education at country schools and graduated from Sutton High School in 1952.
Leoma started working at the Ben Franklin Store in Sutton where she was employed for 3 years. She worked as a secretary for Sutton Public Schools for 1 year. She then worked for Dr. H.V. Nuss in Sutton for 27 years. After his passing, she worked at the Sutton Community Home as a Nurse’s Aide for 17 years. Leoma retired in 2005 at the age of 70.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Reformed Faith. As a lifetime member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church, Leoma served offices in the Ladies Aid group. She was a member of the Sutton Community Home Auxiliary, which she served as secretary for many years. Leoma also was secretary for the Sutton Alumni Association for 5 years. Leoma faithfully attended the yearly Alumni Banquest in Sutton. She was also a member of the Red Hat Women’s Group.
Leoma was married late in life to Joseph T. Sisel on August 27, 1983, in Dwight, NE. Joe and Leoma enjoyed cooking, canning, bowling and traveling together. They were married for 25 years until Joe’s passing.
Leoma devoted her life to our Lord and Savior. Her church was a big part of her life. She loved all her siblings and spouses, nieces and nephews. Her favorite thing was when the Boehler family would get together. She took a lot of razzing from her brothers, family and friends, but deep down she loved it! She always wanted to be in a school play. She would dress up as an old lady named Estalene. The family and groups in Sutton loved when she got into character.
She is survived by one brother, Maynard (Marilyn) of Papillion; one sister, Marcella Ochsner of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, LaJeanne Boehler of Hastings; and Doniele Boehler of Grand Island; 13 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph T. Sisel; brothers, Lawrence; Arnold J.; and Raymond Boehler; sister-in-law, Roselyn Boehler; nephews, Ronald Boehler and William A. Hofmann and two great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.