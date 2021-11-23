Hastings, Nebraska resident Leon “Duane” Dudney, 89, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 29, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Private family burial will follow at the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday with family present at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fullerton Cemetery, Fullerton, Nebraska, Hastings First United Methodist Church, or Hastings Crossroads Center Rescue Mission. Face masks are required to be worn during the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Duane’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.