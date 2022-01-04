Leonard C. Soucie, age 94, of Sidney, Nebraska passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at SRMC Extended Care in Sidney.
Rosary services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 7, 2022 in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. with Father Karnish officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday, January 6th from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Leonard’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will be present from 1-6:00 P.M.
You may view Leonard’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Leonard’s care and funeral arrangements.
Leonard was born in Upton, NE on October 26, 1927 to Gertrude (Brouillette) and Oliver T. Soucie. He was the oldest of 7 children.
Leonard’s early childhood was spent working on the family farm. He served 18 months during WWII in the Army Air Force serving in Guam, Saipan, and Iwo Jima.
Leonard & Donna Mae, the love of his life, were married April 6, 1948. They farmed 13 years at Doniphan and moved to Lodgepole in 1962. They are the parents of 7 children including a set of triplets. Leonard farmed west of Lodgepole for 40 years. He also sold Tex Flo Irrigation pipe up and down the Valley as well as driving the school bus for the Lodgepole Public Schools for 9 years. He helped with the Kiddies Parade and General Store at the Lodgepole Old Settlers Reunion. He has been a member of the American Legion for 37 years and has been in the honor Guard for funerals all those years. The couple enjoyed traveling with friends and family in their RV and dancing at the Elks on Saturday nights. In 2001 they retired from the farm and moved to Sidney where they transported cars for Wolf Auto to fill the retirement years.
He is survived by his brothers, Darrell and wife Vivian, Leroy and wife Thelma, sisters, Dee Herbeck and Jeri Jerosik; sons Dennis and wife Libby, Douglas and wife Marietta, Delmar and wife Marilyn, Donald and wife Coreen, Diane and husband Dwight Mitchell and son-in-law John Dana. 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Leonard is proceeded in death by his wife Donna Mae; parents; brother Edward; sister Arzella; daughter Deborah Dana; son Dean, and Grandson Jeff.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the SRMC Extended Care or the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.