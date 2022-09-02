Leora Katherine (Heitmann) Kniep, 99, passed away August 30, 2022.
Leora was born August 3, 1923, to Fred and Louise (Hellmer) Heitmann at Byron, NE.
Leora grew up on a farm east of Byron working together with her parents; brother, Orvil; and sisters, Ruby and Alice.
Leora was a long-time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in the rural Byron area.
The greatest love in her life was her church, her husband, Wilber, and being a full-time wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Leora married Wilber Kniep on February 24, 1946. To this union 5 children were born: Curtis, Maurice, Verona, Douglas, and Kenneth.
Leora was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Louise Heitmann; son, Curtis (11 years old); grandson, Zachary Anderson (21 years old); brother, Orvil Heitmann; and husband, Wilber Kniep.
Survivors include children, Maurice (Connie) Kniep of Lincoln, Verona (Steve) Anderson of Hastings, Douglas Kniep of Byron, Kenneth (Rhea) Kniep of Lincoln; grandchildren/great-grandchildren, Joel (Yuanting) Kniep and Jillian of Englewood, CO, Jay Kniep of San Jose, CA, Justin (Heather) Kniep and Claire and Miles of Chandler, AZ, Lindsay (Jackson) Seim and Deacon and Bowen of Elkhorn, NE, Nicholas (Mattie) Burkhardt and Beck of Lincoln, Jacob Kniep of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Ruby Eggers of Hebron, Alice Eggers of Ruskin; sisters-in-law, Luetta Wenske of Byron, Margaret Anne Kniep of Imperial, NE; and many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, from 1-7 p.m. at Price Funeral Home in Hebron.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Byron on Wednesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Brozek officiating.
Organist will be Crystal Krenke. Interment at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Byron.
Price Funeral Home of Hebron is assisting the family with arrangements. www.priceurbauerahrendts.com.
