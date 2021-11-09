Leroy Barnes, 90, of Superior, Nebraska passed away November 7, 2021 in Superior.
Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Superior. Burial will take place at Hardy Cemetery in Hardy. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. in Friday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Memorials may be given in Leroy's memory to local organizations which includes the Crest Theatre and the Simic Recreation Center.
