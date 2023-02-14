Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident LeRoy H. Anson, 97, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at CHI Health-St. Francis in Grand Island, NE.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Jim Reynolds officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.