Leslie Lee Worley, 92, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Heritage of Red Cloud in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery in Bladen, Nebraska.
Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
Leslie was born on June 28, 1930 to Ralph and Eva (Churchill) Worley near Campbell, Nebraska.
Leslie married Thelma Volk on May 24, 1957. He lived on a farm north of Bladen until 1970 when they moved into Bladen.
He then worked for the village of Bladen. He later worked for Western Plastics and Eagle Plastics, retiring at the age of 63.
He enjoyed tearing down old buildings and used the lumber to build small sheds.
Leslie is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Keith (Lisa) Worley, Hastings, Nebraska; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra (Dean) Jameson, Kearney, Nebraska, LeAnn (Brian) Hawes, Hastings, Nebraska, Brenda (Friend Ronnie) Worley, Great Bend, Kansas; one sister, Doris Dallmann, Franklin, Nebraska; three sisters-in-law, Myrtle Worley, Minden, Nebraska, Bonnie Worley, Grand Island, Nebraska, Jonquil Volk; one brother-in-law, Dallas Volk, Upland, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Michael Moore, Michelle Moore, Corey Farr, Chasity (fiancé Joey) Farr, Taylor (Bethany) Hawes, Ashley Hawes; four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, Lloyd, Art, Ivan and Harvey Worley; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Naomi (Bernard) Mattison, Eunice (Glen) Pearson, Iva June (Clifford) Beach; sister-in-law, Hazel Volk; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alvin (Neva) Volk; brothers-in-law, Wayne Volk and Virgil Dallmann.
