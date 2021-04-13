Hastings, Nebraska resident Lewis J. Myers, 89, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.
In honoring his wish to be cremated there will be no services. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings are handling arrangements.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Lewis was born December 21, 1931 in Iona, Kansas to Herman and Nina (Peirce) Myers. He grew up in Mankato, KS and graduated from Mankato High School. Lewis married Shirley Aufdenkamp on August 9, 1952. He worked for Borley Mayflower in Hastings for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Myers of Hastings; son, Michael Myers; grandson, Caleb Myers; great-grandson, Brandon Myers all of Grand Island; and one sister, Sylvia Kell of Salem, OR; along numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and five brothers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.