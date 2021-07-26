Lillian D. Peshek, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Fairfield, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. Rev. Patti Byrne will officiate. Burial will be at the Glenvil Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.