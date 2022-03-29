Lillie Amelia Rose, 108, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Kearney, Nebraska, surrounded by family.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont, Nebraska, with Rev. Ronald Kuehner officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery southeast of Rosemont.
Visitation will be 9 a.m — 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska, and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials can be directed to the church or the Lutheran Hour.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Lillie, the oldest daughter of John D. and Hulda Emma Amelia (Gragert) Johnson, was born on February 15, 1914, on a farm southeast of Blue Hill in Webster County, Nebraska. Lillie was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
She attended School District 73 and School District 81 in Webster County.
She worked on the family farm until she met and married Frank L. Rose on June 20, 1934 in Ayr. They had two daughters, LaVonda and Margene.
The couple farmed in Webster County until Frank’s death in 1995.
Lillie then moved to Hastings and resided there until moving to Kearney to live with her daughter in 2019.
She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the LWML. She enjoyed baking, quilting, needle work and crocheting as well as playing dominos, cards and bingo.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Margene Stevens of Kearney; sister, Helen Nemecek of Minden; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, LaVonda Schmidt; son-in-law, Leslie Stevens; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Viola Johnson; brother-in-law, John Nemecek; grandson, Daniel Schmidt; grandson-in-law, Shawn Davis; and great-granddaughter, Kayla Stevens.
