Linda Chaney, age, 74, of Grand Island, formerly of Giltner, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at G.I. Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 19th, at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Interment will be in the Giltner Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

