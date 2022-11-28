Linda Jean Selvage, 70, of Hastings, Nebraska died Saturday, November 24, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. December 3, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Linda was born on July 8, 1952, at Superior, Nebraska to Robert and Nellie (Downs) Selvage. She grew up in Superior and graduated from Superior High School. In 1985 she met Paul Ankeny in Grand Island, Nebraska. In 1986 they had their daughter Paula.
Linda loved being a grandmother and her grandson was all she ever talked about. She loved to spend time with family and chosen adoptive family more than anything. Linda also loved to crochet, color, do sudoku puzzles, and go to garage sales. When Linda loved, she loved with her whole heart. She was a caring loving person who loved to take care of others.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Jamie) Sund of Hastings; grandson Fenton Sund of Hastings; brothers Robert Selvage of Beatrice, Nebraska, Dennis (Cheryl) Selvage of Lincoln, Nebraska, Terry Selvage, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Thomas Thornock of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister Brenda (Richard) Thornock of Idaho Falls, Idaho; aunt, Margaret Breen of Superior, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Thornock; sister-in-law, Cheryl Selvage; and longtime boyfriend, Paul Ankeny.
