Holstein, Nebraska resident Linda K. Pierce, 48, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein. Private family burial will be held at the Holstein Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
