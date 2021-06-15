Holstein, Nebraska resident Linda K. Pierce, 48, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein. Private family burial will be held at the Holstein Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Linda was born January 2, 1973, in Hastings, NE to Ron Classen and Mary (Koch) Warburton. She worked as a bartender for many years. Linda was known for her nice smile and her friendliness. She loved spending her free time cooking, gardening, and doing crafts. Linda loved being outside. She enjoyed volunteering for the Holstein Improvement Committee. Linda spent numerous hours watching “Little House on the Prairie.”
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Warburton; stepson, Max Pierce; and grandparents, Irene and David Koch and Frieda Minie Classen.
Survivors include her significant other, Chad Lang of Hastings; children, Trever Pierce and Sawndra Hubbell of Holstein, Haley Pierce of Hastings, Molly Pierce of Omaha; father and spouse, Ron and Barb Classen of Hastings; ex-husband, Mark Pierce of Ozawkie, KS; siblings and spouse, David Kissell of Kearney, Jennifer and Dwayne Chapman of Hastings, April and Justin Thompson of Hastings, Larry Classen of Alvo, Robin and Tracey Sytes of Sioux Falls, SD; stepfather, Bill Warburton of Hastings; several nieces and nephews.
