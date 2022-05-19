Glenvil, Nebraska resident Linda L. Sadd, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Linda was born April 12, 1947, in Hastings to Otto and Dorothy (Auterburn) Schutte. She graduated from Trumbull High School. Linda married Daniel Sadd on October 9, 1965.
Linda worked at Leverage Tools for many years. She retired from Flowserve after 34 years and started working at Runza.
Linda was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Sadd of Glenvil; son and spouse, Keith and Cindy Sadd of Hastings; grandchildren, Melissa Buss, Kimberly Buss; great-grandchildren, Preston Buss, Carson Buss, Amaya Buss; and many other family members.
