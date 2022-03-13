Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Linda Lea (Hansen) Whiting, 73, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home in Clay Center.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or the Rowe Sandhill Crane Sanctuary.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Linda Lea (Hansen) Whiting was born on December 22, 1948, in Scotia, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Viola (Iverson) Hansen.
She received her education at North Loup-Scotia Schools and the Grand Island School of Business.
Linda married Garry Whiting on June 14, 1969, in Scotia. She worked from 1987 to 2019 for Clay County.
In 2004, she was elected Assessor and held that post until her retirement.
Linda especially enjoyed watching the sandhill crane migration each year and was able to view some whooping cranes.
One of her main loves was gardening and taking care of her flower beds. She also loved quilting and playing golf and was a member of the Crooked Creek Country Club.
Linda is survived by her husband, Garry of Clay Center; daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and James Kipper and their children, Sabine and Aubrey of Blue Springs, MO; son, Trever and his children, Parker and Quentin of Urbandale, IA; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jerry Bond of Alda; brothers-in-law, Floyd, Max, and Larry; sister-in-law, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Viola Hansen; and an infant brother, Gary.
