Linda Lee Jacobs of Hastings, Nebraska, was born August 23, 1942, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Walter and Georgia (Fletcher) Anderson.
She departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022, with her daughter, Brittini, at her side at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Survivors include her daughter Brittini Heil-Schuldt and husband, Daniel, of Hastings; grandchildren, Logan Schuldt, Whitney Galvan and husband, Elias, of Omaha, Brice Schuldt and wife, Holly, of Hickman, Heather Kelley and husband, Travis, of Omaha, five great-granddaughters; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Edgar. Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating. Burial will be at the Edgar Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
