Linda M. Currie, 68, of Ord, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Father Mark Maresh will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trenton Cemetery at Trenton, Nebraska. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Ord Township Library, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or the OHS Music Boosters. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Marie was born August 26, 1952, to Joseph G. and Doris M. (Wilhelms) Hubl at Atwood, Kansas. Linda grew up on a farm in rural Hitchcock County near Trenton, Nebraska. She attended the one-room school house of Rural District #16 through the 8th grade and graduated from Stratton High School in 1970. Linda continued her education at the Grand Island School of Business, pursuing a degree in accounting and computer science, graduating in 1972.
Linda’s very first job was at Sears and Roebuck. She also worked at Electric Hose, Rubber Plant and the Chuck-A-Dare Club in McCook.
After the birth of her daughter, Tracie and her marriage to Terry Hovey, Linda began her career at the Bureau of Reclamation in 1972. In 1979, Linda transferred to the Bureau of Reclamation office in Denver and later transferred to Ord in 1983, as the office administrator. Linda retired from the Bureau after 20 years of service. At the time of her illness, Linda was employed at the Ord Quiz.
On June 17, 1994 Linda married Al Currie at Salida, Colorado.
Linda was a State Girl Scout Board Member for Nebraska, a lifetime member of NARFE, a member of Ord VFW and Ord Elks.
Linda was very involved in community activities, including Valley Fine Arts, an original member of the Ord High School Music Boosters, and a 20-year volunteer in the Income Tax Preparer Assistance Program.
Linda had many other interests including genealogy, quilting, tole painting, wood carving, attending auctions, and teaching painting classes. Linda was a volunteer for Find-A-Grave for 8 years and was also involved in updating the directory for Ord City Cemetery.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Tracie McClure of Hastings, son-in-law, Al McClure of Hastings, granddaughter, Nia McClure of Hastings, a stepson, Marc (BamBe) Currie of Kearney, grandson, Tyler (Moriah) Currie and children, Jackson and Owen of Kearney; granddaughter, Lerrin (Noah) Rowe and children, Styla and Rextyn of Kearney; grandson, Cameron Currie of Kearney; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marilyn O’Byrne and Judy (Ed) Todd; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Janet) Hubl all of Trenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Al Currie; stepfather, John Adams; two brothers-in-law, Mack McConnell and John O’Byrne; and a great-nephew, Zack Schnabel.
