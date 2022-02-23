Linda Shaw, 76, of Holstein, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 26, at Grace United Methodist Church of Holstein with Reverend Kathy Uldrich officiating. Interment will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. the night prior at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is serving the family.
Linda was born November 27, 1945, to Kenneth and Marcella (Kennedy) Hansen. She graduated from Holstein High School in 1963. After graduation, Linda worked at the Welfare Office in Hastings. She was united in marriage to Charles L. Shaw on June 28, 1964 at Holstein Grace United Methodist Church.
Linda and Charlie spent their first year of marriage in North Platte, NE. This is where their first child Colleen was born. They then moved back to Holstein where their second child was born, Tim. Linda worked at Hastings Regional Center as a secretary. She continued to work there for a couple years after moving to Hastings. After the birth of her third child, Bradley, Linda decided to stay home with her children, where she did in-home daycare for almost 10 years, as well as being a Sunday School teacher. She had a special knack with kids. In 1980, Linda’s parents retired from farming, so the family moved to the farm in Holstein where Linda grew up. Linda helped with so much on the farm and loved working with the cows. She spent the rest of her life on the farm taking care of her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein and served on the church committees.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Shaw; daughter, Colleen (Randy) Kothe of Holstein; grandchildren, Jenna (Bradley) Reiter of Formoso, KS, Eric (Andrea) Kothe and Nicholas Kothe, both of Holstein; great-grandchildren, Colten Kothe, Hunter Kothe, Makenzie Kothe, Val Jean Reiter, Virginia Reiter and Charles Reiter; brother, Jerry Hansen of Porter Ranch, CA; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Felzien) Shaw of Naperville, IL; brother-in-law, Russ (Deb) Shaw of Holstein; her caretaker who became part of the family, Nellie Dilley; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Bradley and Timothy; in-laws, Rusty and Margaret Shaw; and her brother-in-law, Lester Shaw.
