Lisa Marie Devine passed away on June 9, 2021, in Hastings, Nebraska. A Memorial Service was held on June 22, 2021. Her sister Tammy plans to spread her ashes on the ocean. Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover, Lisa loved animals.
Lisa was born May 28, 1977, in Denver, CO, to Raymond and Vicki Williamson. Her grandparents were Charles and Geraldine Williamson, and Clarence and Leona Shriner. She grew up and went to school in Byron.
Lisa married one of the great loves of her life, Jacob Conaway, in February of 2014. Another great love was her precious dog, Lamb Chop.
Lisa is survived by her 5 children, Kayla Shoemaker, Skyler Eppens, Emily Melvon, Tobi and Ally; her father, Raymond; her brother, Toby Williamson; and her sister Tammy Kearns.
