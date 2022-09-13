Hastings, Nebraska resident Lloyd D. McCartney, 84, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Benjamin Hanne officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, September 15 at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Lloyd’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
