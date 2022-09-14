Hastings, Nebraska resident Lloyd D. McCartney, 84, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Benjamin Hanne officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Thursday, September 15 at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Lloyd’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lloyd was born October 20, 1937, in Smith County, KS to George and Berniece (Delka) McCartney. He attended country school in Smith County, KS and Red Cloud High School. Lloyd married Mary Ann Richison on June 26, 1965.
Lloyd worked 43 years for Speidell Monuments for many years inscribing stones up until his retirement. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #35. Lloyd enjoyed doing yardwork, gardening, and farming.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and spouse, Paul E. & Ruth McCartney, Robert “Bob” McCartney, and Donald “Don” McCartney; niece, Joanne McCartney; son-in-law, Michael Watson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Truman and Lera Richison; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Reibold.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann McCartney of Hastings, NE; children & spouse James “Jim” & Carol McCartney of Snohomish, WA, Lisa Hendrick of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouses Katie Arnold, Crystal & Jason Kloepper, Brandi & Shane Hubl, Austin Hendrick & Lillian Coplen; great-grandchildren Kade Kloepper, Kolt Kloepper, Charli Hubl, Ben Hubl, Taryn Arnold, Liam Nara; siblings & spouses Darrel & Donna McCartney, Mary Jane Reibold, Linda & John Biltoft; sisters-in-law Barb McCartney, Margie Arnold; numerous nieces & nephews.
