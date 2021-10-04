Lloyd “Dale” Powell Sr., 92, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday October, 7, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday October 6, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Dale was born on July 10, 1929, in Kenesaw, NE to Warren and Audrey (Roberts) Powell. He grew up in Kenesaw and graduated from Kenesaw High School. He was united in marriage to Sharon McCoy on October 2, 1954, in Papillion. After which the couple lived in South Dakota where Dale helped build the Oahe Dam. The couple then relocated to Hastings for the remainder of their life.
He worked for Pauley Lumber, Westland Home and enjoyed farming with his friend.
Dale is survived by his children, Vicki (Dan) Kenley of Fairbury, Randal Powell of Hastings, and RaQuel Davis of Hastings.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents, Warren and Audrey; and son, Lloyd Powell, Jr.
